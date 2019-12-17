Listen Live Sports

Howard leads Marquette over Grambling St. 93-72

December 17, 2019 10:22 pm
 
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Markus Howard had 26 points as Marquette rolled past Grambling State 93-72 on Tuesday night.

Howard, now tied for the nation’s scoring lead at 25.2 points per game, had 18 points on 6-of-10 3-point shooting, adding his other eight points from the free-throw line.

Sacar Anim scored 18 points, including five 3-pointers, for Marquette (8-2), which has won all five of its home games. Jamal Cain added 11 points. Koby McEwen had 10 points.

Marquette posted a season-high 16 3-pointers on 33 attempts. Its 51 second-half points are a season high for the Golden Eagles.

Kelton Edwards scored a season-high 20 points for the Tigers (6-6). Ivy Smith Jr. added 14 points.

Marquette takes on North Dakota State at home on Friday. Grambling State faces Dayton on the road on Monday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

