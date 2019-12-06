Listen Live Sports

Hunter, Long Beach St. host Pacific

December 6, 2019 6:30 am
 
1 min read
      

Pacific (8-3) vs. Long Beach State (3-6)

The Walter Pyramid, Long Beach, California; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Jahlil Tripp and Pacific will go up against Chance Hunter and Long Beach State. The senior Tripp is averaging 16 points over the last five games. Hunter, a sophomore, has scored 22 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 16.8 over his last five games.

SAVVY SENIORS: Pacific’s Tripp, Justin Moore and Gary Chivichyan have combined to account for 45 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 53 percent of all Tigers points over the last five games.CLUTCH CHANCE: Hunter has connected on 53.3 percent of the 30 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 11 over the last three games. He’s also converted 50 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 69: Long Beach State is 0-6 this year when it allows 69 points or more and 3-0 when holding opponents to fewer than 69.

UNBEATEN WHEN: Pacific is a perfect 8-0 when it holds an opponent to 60 points or fewer. The Tigers are 0-3 when opponents score more than 60.

DID YOU KNOW: The sturdy Pacific defense has held opponents to just 58.7 points per game, the 18th-lowest in Division I. Long Beach State has allowed an average of 79.1 points through nine games (ranked 244th, nationally).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

