Hurricanes-Canucks Sum

First Period_None.
Second Period_None.
Third Period_None.
Overtime_1, Vancouver, Pettersson 13 (Boeser), 0:40.
Shots on Goal_Carolina 8-22-12-1_43. Vancouver 5-7-12-2_26.
Power-play opportunities_Carolina 0 of 4; Vancouver 0 of 5.
Goalies_Carolina, Mrazek 13-6-2 (26 shots-25 saves). Vancouver, Markstrom 9-8-3 (43-43).
A_18,626 (18,910). T_2:28.
Referees_Michael Markovic, Justin St Pierre. Linesmen_Scott Driscoll, Derek Nansen.
