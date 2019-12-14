Listen Live Sports

Hurricanes-Flames Sum

December 14, 2019
 
Carolina 0 2 2—4
Calgary 0 0 0—0

First Period_None.

Second Period_1, Carolina, McGinn 3 (Martinook, Gauthier), 12:35. 2, Carolina, Hamilton 12 (Aho, Teravainen), 13:40 (pp).

Third Period_3, Carolina, Foegele 5 (Pesce, Martinook), 15:05 (sh). 4, Carolina, Foegele 6 (Teravainen), 19:57 (sh).

Shots on Goal_Carolina 4-18-9_31. Calgary 12-7-13_32.

Power-play opportunities_Carolina 1 of 4; Calgary 0 of 5.

Goalies_Carolina, Reimer 7-5-0 (32 shots-32 saves). Calgary, Rittich 15-8-4 (30-27).

A_18,853 (19,289). T_2:29.

Referees_Peter MacDougall, Brad Meier. Linesmen_Scott Driscoll, Trent Knorr.

