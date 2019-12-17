Hurricanes-Jets Sums

Carolina 1 4 1—6 Winnipeg 1 1 1—3

First Period_1, Carolina, Wallmark 5 (Dzingel, Niederreiter), 18:23 (pp). 2, Winnipeg, Roslovic 7 (Wheeler, Ehlers), 19:52. Penalties_Gardiner, CAR, (holding), 13:44; Morrissey, WPG, (delay of game), 17:25.

Second Period_3, Carolina, Aho 19 (Teravainen, Slavin), 8:39. 4, Winnipeg, Laine 11 (Beaulieu), 12:18. 5, Carolina, Svechnikov 14, 13:10. 6, Carolina, Aho 20 (Niederreiter, Hamilton), 16:46. 7, Carolina, Staal 4 (Hamilton, Aho), 18:43 (pp). Penalties_Bitetto, WPG, (holding), 17:52.

Third Period_8, Carolina, Staal 5 (Foegele, Hamilton), 3:16. 9, Winnipeg, Scheifele 16 (Pionk, Wheeler), 12:02 (pp). Penalties_Aho, CAR, (slashing), 11:09.

Shots on Goal_Carolina 11-12-5_28. Winnipeg 13-9-11_33.

Power-play opportunities_Carolina 2 of 2; Winnipeg 1 of 2.

Goalies_Carolina, Mrazek 14-6-2 (33 shots-30 saves). Winnipeg, Hellebuyck 16-9-2 (23-18), Brossoit 4-3-0 (5-4).

A_15,325 (15,321). T_2:28.

Referees_Pierre Lambert, Dan O’Halloran. Linesmen_Brian Murphy, Andrew Smith.

