By The Associated Press

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska guard Jervay Green has been suspended indefinitely for violating team rules, coach Fred Hoiberg announced Friday.

Green started the Cornhuskers’ first nine games and is averaging 10.3 points and 4.9 rebounds per game.

Nebraska opened Big Ten play at Indiana on Friday night and hosts Purdue on Sunday.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.