Illinois St. looks for home win vs Northern Iowa

Northern Iowa (11-1, 0-0) vs. Illinois State (5-7, 0-0)

Redbird Arena, Normal, Illinois; Tuesday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Illinois State looks for its fifth straight win over Northern Iowa at Redbird Arena. The last victory for the Panthers at Illinois State was a 54-53 win on Jan. 25, 2015.

SENIOR STUDS: Northern Iowa’s AJ Green, Spencer Haldeman and Isaiah Brown have collectively scored 45 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 44 percent of all Panthers scoring over the last five games.ACCURATE AJ: Green has connected on 32.6 percent of the 89 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 16 of 36 over his last five games. He’s also made 88.4 percent of his free throws this season.

Advertisement

TWO STREAKS: Northern Iowa has won its last three road games, scoring 75 points and allowing 62.7 points during those contests. Illinois State has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 68 points while giving up 57.7.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Panthers have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Redbirds. Illinois State has an assist on 31 of 77 field goals (40.3 percent) over its previous three outings while Northern Iowa has assists on 43 of 79 field goals (54.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Northern Iowa is ranked second among MVC teams with an average of 77.8 points per game. The Panthers have averaged 87.4 per game over their five-game winning streak.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.