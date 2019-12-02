Incarnate Word faces Seattle

Incarnate Word (2-6) vs. Seattle (4-5)

Redhawk Center, Seattle; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Incarnate Word pays visit to Seattle in a non-conference matchup. Each team last played this past weekend. Seattle knocked off Idaho by 19 points at home on Saturday, while Incarnate Word came up short in a 65-56 game at Portland on Sunday.

FABULOUS FRESHMEN: Incarnate Word’s Vincent Miszkiewicz, Drew Lutz and Keaston Willis have collectively accounted for 44 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 42 percent of all Cardinals points over the last five games.

KEY CONTRIBUTIONS: Terrell Brown has either made or assisted on 55 percent of all Seattle field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has accounted for 41 field goals and 21 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 65: Incarnate Word is 0-5 when it allows at least 65 points and 2-1 when it holds opponents to less than 65.

LONG-RANGE THREAT: Incarnate Word’s Willis has attempted 40 3-pointers and connected on 40 percent of them, and is 8 for 21 over his past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Seattle has committed a turnover on just 16.3 percent of its possessions this season, which is the top percentage among all WAC teams. The Redhawks have turned the ball over only 11.8 times per game this season and just nine times per game over their last three games.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

