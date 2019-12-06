Listen Live Sports

Incarnate Word faces Trinity (TX)

December 6, 2019 6:30 am
 
Trinity (TX) vs. Incarnate Word (2-7)

Alice P. McDermott Convocation Center, San Antonio; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Incarnate Word Cardinals are set to battle the Tigers of Division III Trinity (TX). Incarnate Word lost 81-60 at Seattle in its most recent game.

FAB FRESHMEN: Incarnate Word’s Vincent Miszkiewicz, Keaston Willis and Drew Lutz have combined to account for 42 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 40 percent of all Cardinals points over the last five games.MIGHTY MISZKIEWICZ: In nine appearances this season, Incarnate Word’s Vincent Miszkiewicz has shot 52.2 percent.

PREVIOUSLY: Incarnate Word put up 82 and came away with a 25-point win over Trinity (TX) when these two teams faced each other a year ago.

DID YOU KNOW: Incarnate Word went 1-8 overall when playing out-of-conference competition last year. The Cardinals put up 62.3 points per matchup across those nine games.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

