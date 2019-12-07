Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Incarnate Word tops Trinity (Texas) 101-65

December 7, 2019 10:44 pm
 
< a min read
      

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Drew Lutz and Dwight Murray Jr. scored 19 points apiece as Incarnate Word romped past Trinity (Texas) 101-65 to halt a three-game skid on Saturday night.

Keaston Willis added 16 points and Corey Sato chipped in 12 and seven rebounds for Incarnate Word (3-7).

It was the first time this season Incarnate Word scored at least 100 points.

Incarnate Word posted a season-high 24 assists.

Advertisement

Incarnate Word totaled 45 points in the first half, a season high for the team.

        Insight by Infor: Learn how DoD is overcoming readiness challenges in this exclusive executive briefing.

Ben Hanley had 12 points for the Tigers, a Division III school. John-Anthony Di Tullio added 10 points.

Incarnate Word matches up against Central Arkansas on the road next Wednesday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's In Case You Missed It newsletter for updates on the most important stories of the day.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|9 Government Contract Management...
12|10 Understanding Your Federal Benefits...
12|10 Blackboard Workshop: Smarter Learning...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Defense Secretary meets with Singapore Defense Minister

Today in History

1992: U.S Marines storm Mogadishu, Somalia