Indianapolis 38, Carolina 6

|Carolina
|0
|3
|3
|0
|—
|6
|Indianapolis
|14
|7
|3
|14
|—
|38
First Quarter
Ind_Brissett 1 run (McLaughlin kick), 9:28.
Ind_Hines 84 punt return (McLaughlin kick), 7:41.
Second Quarter
Car_FG Slye 27, 10:18.
Ind_Mack 2 run (McLaughlin kick), 5:14.
Third Quarter
Ind_FG McLaughlin 35, 10:59.
Car_FG Slye 50, 4:16.
Fourth Quarter
Ind_Hines 71 punt return (McLaughlin kick), 7:16.
Ind_Wilkins 1 run (McLaughlin kick), 3:10.
A_61,845.
___
|
|Car
|Ind
|First downs
|19
|25
|Total Net Yards
|286
|324
|Rushes-yards
|21-87
|32-218
|Passing
|199
|106
|Punt Returns
|2-16
|3-195
|Kickoff Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|3-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|28-45-3
|14-27-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|5-37
|3-13
|Punts
|3-53.0
|3-46.7
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|6-46
|0-0
|Time of Possession
|32:21
|27:39
___
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Carolina, McCaffrey 13-54, Grier 4-17, Bonnafon 2-12, Samuel 2-4. Indianapolis, Mack 16-95, Wilkins 9-84, Brissett 3-37, Hines 1-4, Hoyer 3-(minus 2).
PASSING_Carolina, Grier 27-44-3-224, Palardy 1-1-0-12. Indianapolis, Brissett 14-27-0-119.
RECEIVING_Carolina, McCaffrey 15-119, Thomas 3-16, Olsen 2-33, Samuel 2-17, Hogan 2-16, Wright 1-19, White 1-12, Zylstra 1-3, Moore 1-1. Indianapolis, Hilton 3-26, Doyle 2-17, Mack 2-6, Alie-Cox 1-21, Travis 1-19, Inman 1-18, Pascal 1-6, Brissett 1-2, Hines 1-2, Johnson 1-2.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
