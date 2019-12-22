Listen Live Sports

Indianapolis 38, Carolina 6

December 22, 2019 4:11 pm
 
Carolina 0 3 3 0 6
Indianapolis 14 7 3 14 38

First Quarter

Ind_Brissett 1 run (McLaughlin kick), 9:28.

Ind_Hines 84 punt return (McLaughlin kick), 7:41.

Second Quarter

Car_FG Slye 27, 10:18.

Ind_Mack 2 run (McLaughlin kick), 5:14.

Third Quarter

Ind_FG McLaughlin 35, 10:59.

Car_FG Slye 50, 4:16.

Fourth Quarter

Ind_Hines 71 punt return (McLaughlin kick), 7:16.

Ind_Wilkins 1 run (McLaughlin kick), 3:10.

A_61,845.

___

Car Ind
First downs 19 25
Total Net Yards 286 324
Rushes-yards 21-87 32-218
Passing 199 106
Punt Returns 2-16 3-195
Kickoff Returns 0-0 0-0
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 3-0
Comp-Att-Int 28-45-3 14-27-0
Sacked-Yards Lost 5-37 3-13
Punts 3-53.0 3-46.7
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 0-0
Penalties-Yards 6-46 0-0
Time of Possession 32:21 27:39

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Carolina, McCaffrey 13-54, Grier 4-17, Bonnafon 2-12, Samuel 2-4. Indianapolis, Mack 16-95, Wilkins 9-84, Brissett 3-37, Hines 1-4, Hoyer 3-(minus 2).

PASSING_Carolina, Grier 27-44-3-224, Palardy 1-1-0-12. Indianapolis, Brissett 14-27-0-119.

RECEIVING_Carolina, McCaffrey 15-119, Thomas 3-16, Olsen 2-33, Samuel 2-17, Hogan 2-16, Wright 1-19, White 1-12, Zylstra 1-3, Moore 1-1. Indianapolis, Hilton 3-26, Doyle 2-17, Mack 2-6, Alie-Cox 1-21, Travis 1-19, Inman 1-18, Pascal 1-6, Brissett 1-2, Hines 1-2, Johnson 1-2.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

