Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Ionescu posts triple-double, No. 3 Oregon routs UC Riverside

December 16, 2019 4:00 pm
 
1 min read
      

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Sabrina Ionescu had a career-high 18 rebounds in her latest triple-double and No. 3 Oregon routed UC Riverside 84-41 on Monday.

Ionescu also had 16 points and 12 assists in her NCAA-record 20th triple-double, and second of the season.

Freshman Jaz Shelley scored 32 points for Oregon (9-1).

Jannon Otto led the Highlanders (3-7) with 19 points. Riverside shot only 25%, a season low for an Oregon opponent.

Advertisement

The Ducks opened the third quarter on a 15-2 run, including a trio of 3-pointers by Shelley. The newcomer from Australia made her first start in place of an ailing Satou Sabally and hit five 3s in the period as Oregon took a 61-28 lead.

        Insight by Attivo Networks: Federal cybersecurity practitioners provide a read on the most contemporary cybersecurity thinking in this exclusive executive briefing.

About all that was left to be decided entering the fourth quarter was whether Ionescu would record double figures for assists. With six minutes left, she fed Taylor Chavez for a fastbreak layup and her 10th assist.

Both teams appeared to struggle with the morning tipoff time as Oregon led 17-9 after one quarter.

BIG PICTURE

UC Riverside: The Highlanders are 0-4 against Pac-12 opponents this season.

Oregon: The Ducks are 5-0 in home games, winning by an average of 43 points.

UP NEXT

        Subscribe to our newsletters and be first to know the most important issues facing federal managers and government agencies.

UC Riverside is at Southern Utah on Thursday.

Oregon plays host to Kansas State on Saturday. After that, the Ducks begin their Pac-12 schedule.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|18 UiPath's Advanced Academy Live
12|19 Health Resources and Services...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

JCS chairman visits Luxembourg American Cemetery & Memorial

Today in History

Slavery abolished in the US with adoption of 13th amendment