Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Islanders-Canadiens Sum

December 3, 2019 10:40 pm
 
< a min read
      
N.Y. Islanders 0 0 2—2
Montreal 1 1 2—4

First Period_1, Montreal, Danault 7 (Gallagher), 19:59.

Second Period_2, Montreal, Gallagher 11 (Danault, Weber), 13:30.

Third Period_3, Montreal, Petry 3 (Suzuki), 2:12. 4, N.Y. Islanders, Mayfield 4 (Pulock, Eberle), 2:53. 5, N.Y. Islanders, Barzal 11 (Bailey, Leddy), 17:31. 6, Montreal, Weber 9 (Thompson), 19:32.

Shots on Goal_N.Y. Islanders 7-6-10_23. Montreal 12-13-15_40.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_N.Y. Islanders 0 of 3; Montreal 0 of 0.

        Insight by Infor: Learn how DoD is overcoming readiness challenges in this exclusive executive briefing.

Goalies_N.Y. Islanders, Varlamov 8-3-2 (0 shots-0 saves), Greiss 10-3-0 (39-36). Montreal, Price 11-9-3 (23-21).

A_20,440 (21,288). T_2:32.

Referees_Peter MacDougall, Dan O’Halloran. Linesmen_Steve Barton, Jonny Murray.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|3 Certified Government Meeting...
12|5 The CyberMaryland Conference 2019
12|6 Military Officer Job Fair
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army aircrewman sits at the back CH-47 chinook

Today in History

1865: 13th Amendment ratified