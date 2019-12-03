Islanders-Canadiens Sums

N.Y. Islanders 0 0 2—2 Montreal 1 1 2—4

First Period_1, Montreal, Danault 7 (Gallagher), 19:59. Penalties_Olofsson, MTL, (holding), 9:26.

Second Period_2, Montreal, Gallagher 11 (Danault, Weber), 13:30. Penalties_Petry, MTL, (holding), 16:49; Price, MTL, served by Petry, (slashing), 18:54.

Third Period_3, Montreal, Petry 3 (Suzuki), 2:12. 4, N.Y. Islanders, Mayfield 4 (Pulock, Eberle), 2:53. 5, N.Y. Islanders, Barzal 11 (Bailey, Leddy), 17:31. 6, Montreal, Weber 9 (Thompson), 19:32. Penalties_Pelech, NYI, (holding stick), 12:59; Armia, MTL, (slashing), 12:59.

Shots on Goal_N.Y. Islanders 7-6-10_23. Montreal 12-13-15_40.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_N.Y. Islanders 0 of 3; Montreal 0 of 0.

Goalies_N.Y. Islanders, Varlamov 8-3-2 (0 shots-0 saves), Greiss 10-3-0 (39-36). Montreal, Price 11-9-3 (23-21).

A_20,440 (21,288). T_2:32.

Referees_Peter MacDougall, Dan O’Halloran. Linesmen_Steve Barton, Jonny Murray.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.