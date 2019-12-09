Listen Live Sports

Islanders-Lightning Sum

December 9, 2019 10:21 pm
 
< a min read
      
N.Y. Islanders 0 2 3—5
Tampa Bay 0 1 0—1

First Period_None.

Second Period_1, N.Y. Islanders, Johnston 2 (Pulock), 6:44. 2, N.Y. Islanders, Bailey 8 (Cizikas), 8:37 (sh). 3, Tampa Bay, Stamkos 10 (Shattenkirk, Cirelli), 15:35.

Third Period_4, N.Y. Islanders, Nelson 10, 7:31. 5, N.Y. Islanders, Nelson 11 (Eberle, Lee), 14:41. 6, N.Y. Islanders, Lee 8 (Bailey, Barzal), 16:05 (pp).

Shots on Goal_N.Y. Islanders 8-8-8_24. Tampa Bay 9-12-11_32.

Power-play opportunities_N.Y. Islanders 1 of 2; Tampa Bay 0 of 3.

Goalies_N.Y. Islanders, Varlamov 10-3-2 (32 shots-31 saves). Tampa Bay, McElhinney 3-3-2 (24-19).

A_19,092 (19,092). T_2:21.

Referees_Gord Dwyer, Chris Lee. Linesmen_Ryan Daisy, Bryan Pancich.

