Islanders-Panthers Sums

N.Y. Islanders 0 2 1—3 Florida 0 1 0—1

First Period_None. Penalties_Boychuk, NYI, (roughing), 15:15; Vatrano, FLA, (tripping), 19:42.

Second Period_1, N.Y. Islanders, Toews 3 (Eberle, Lee), 0:49 (pp). 2, N.Y. Islanders, Barzal 13 (Bailey, Eberle), 4:40 (pp). 3, Florida, Hoffman 12 (Pysyk, Connolly), 9:36. Penalties_Trocheck, FLA, (holding), 4:07; Lee, NYI, Major (), 11:02; Boyle, FLA, Major (fighting), 11:02; Lee, NYI, Misconduct (), 11:02; Lee, NYI, served by Dal Colle, (instigator), 11:02; Trocheck, FLA, (tripping), 14:25.

Third Period_4, N.Y. Islanders, Lee 9, 19:57. Penalties_Weegar, FLA, (tripping), 5:09; Pulock, NYI, (tripping), 10:06.

Shots on Goal_N.Y. Islanders 9-12-9_30. Florida 8-12-13_33.

Power-play opportunities_N.Y. Islanders 2 of 4; Florida 0 of 3.

Goalies_N.Y. Islanders, Greiss 11-4-0 (33 shots-32 saves). Florida, Bobrovsky 11-8-4 (29-27).

A_12,609 (19,250). T_2:29.

Referees_Steve Kozari, Dan O’Halloran. Linesmen_Scott Cherrey, Ryan Daisy.

