Islanders-Red Wings Sum

N.Y. Islanders 2 1 1—4 Detroit 0 1 0—1

First Period_1, N.Y. Islanders, Lee 7 (Pulock, Barzal), 8:46. 2, N.Y. Islanders, Beauvillier 9 (Bailey, Pulock), 13:17.

Second Period_3, Detroit, Larkin 7 (Zadina, Bertuzzi), 10:36 (pp). 4, N.Y. Islanders, Eberle 1 (Lee, Leddy), 16:34 (pp).

Third Period_5, N.Y. Islanders, Eberle 2 (Komarov, Pulock), 13:24.

Shots on Goal_N.Y. Islanders 9-6-10_25. Detroit 11-13-7_31.

Power-play opportunities_N.Y. Islanders 1 of 5; Detroit 1 of 6.

Goalies_N.Y. Islanders, Varlamov 8-3-2 (31 shots-30 saves). Detroit, Bernier 5-8-2 (25-21).

A_17,510 (20,000). T_2:22.

Referees_Tim Peel, Corey Syvret. Linesmen_Brad Kovachik, Mark Shewchyk.

