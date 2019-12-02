Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Islanders-Red Wings Sums

December 2, 2019 10:05 pm
 
< a min read
      
N.Y. Islanders 2 1 1—4
Detroit 0 1 0—1

First Period_1, N.Y. Islanders, Lee 7 (Barzal, Pulock), 8:46. 2, N.Y. Islanders, Beauvillier 9 (Bailey, Pulock), 13:17. Penalties_Helm, DET, (delay of game), 3:12; Beauvillier, NYI, (hooking), 11:08; Boychuk, NYI, (hooking), 16:31.

Second Period_3, Detroit, Larkin 7 (Zadina, Bertuzzi), 10:36 (pp). 4, N.Y. Islanders, Eberle 1 (Leddy, Lee), 16:34 (pp). Penalties_Lee, NYI, (high sticking), 5:00; Toews, NYI, (delay of game), 7:43; Leddy, NYI, (holding), 10:26; Nielsen, DET, (interference), 14:26; Nemeth, DET, (interference), 14:58.

Third Period_5, N.Y. Islanders, Eberle 2 (Komarov, Pulock), 13:24. Penalties_Koivula, NYI, (tripping), 2:37; Glendening, DET, (boarding), 16:43; Filppula, DET, (high sticking), 18:46.

Shots on Goal_N.Y. Islanders 9-6-10_25. Detroit 11-13-7_31.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_N.Y. Islanders 1 of 5; Detroit 1 of 6.

        Insight by Dell Technologies and Intel: Federal technologists explore the challenges with the handling and analysis of video data in this exclusive executive briefing.

Goalies_N.Y. Islanders, Varlamov 8-3-2 (31 shots-30 saves). Detroit, Bernier 5-8-2 (25-21).

A_17,510 (20,000). T_2:22.

Referees_Tim Peel, Corey Syvret. Linesmen_Brad Kovachik, Mark Shewchyk.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|3 Certified Government Meeting...
12|5 The CyberMaryland Conference 2019
12|6 Military Officer Job Fair
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army aircrewman sits at the back CH-47 chinook

Today in History

1865: 13th Amendment ratified