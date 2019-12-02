Islanders-Red Wings Sums

N.Y. Islanders 2 1 1—4 Detroit 0 1 0—1

First Period_1, N.Y. Islanders, Lee 7 (Pulock, Barzal), 8:46. 2, N.Y. Islanders, Beauvillier 9 (Bailey, Pulock), 13:17. Penalties_Helm, DET, (delay of game), 3:12; Beauvillier, NYI, (hooking), 11:08; Boychuk, NYI, (hooking), 16:31.

Second Period_3, Detroit, Larkin 7 (Zadina, Bertuzzi), 10:36 (pp). 4, N.Y. Islanders, Eberle 1 (Lee, Leddy), 16:34 (pp). Penalties_Lee, NYI, (high sticking), 5:00; Toews, NYI, (delay of game), 7:43; Leddy, NYI, (holding), 10:26; Nielsen, DET, (interference), 14:26; Nemeth, DET, (interference), 14:58.

Third Period_5, N.Y. Islanders, Eberle 2 (Komarov, Pulock), 13:24. Penalties_Koivula, NYI, (tripping), 2:37; Glendening, DET, (boarding), 16:43; Filppula, DET, (high sticking), 18:46.

Shots on Goal_N.Y. Islanders 9-6-10_25. Detroit 11-13-7_31.

Power-play opportunities_N.Y. Islanders 1 of 5; Detroit 1 of 6.

Goalies_N.Y. Islanders, Varlamov 8-3-2 (31 shots-30 saves). Detroit, Bernier 5-8-2 (25-21).

A_17,510 (20,000). T_2:22.

Referees_Tim Peel, Corey Syvret. Linesmen_Brad Kovachik, Mark Shewchyk.

