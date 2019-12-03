Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Italian league vows to be thorough to eradicate racism

December 3, 2019 11:42 am
 
< a min read
      

MILAN (AP) — The Italian league has vowed to go “stadium by stadium” in its bid to eradicate racism from soccer in the country.

The season has been marred by constant episodes of racist chants and discriminatory behavior but Serie A CEO Luigi De Siervo promises that the governing body is working on initiatives.

At a news conference at the Lega Serie A headquarters on Monday, De Siervo admits “too little has been done before, almost nothing” but says “we’ll go stadium by stadium, sector by sector, and identify these people to keep them out of there.”

Racist chants have recently been aimed at Romelu Lukaku, Franck Kessie, Dalbert Henrique, Miralem Pjanic, Ronaldo Vieira, Kalidou Koulibaly and Mario Balotelli. All the players targeted — except for Pjanic, who is Bosnian — are black.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by Dell Technologies and Intel: Federal technologists explore the challenges with the handling and analysis of video data in this exclusive executive briefing.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|3 Certified Government Meeting...
12|5 The CyberMaryland Conference 2019
12|6 Military Officer Job Fair
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army aircrewman sits at the back CH-47 chinook

Today in History

1865: 13th Amendment ratified