Italian league vows to be thorough to eradicate racism

MILAN (AP) — The Italian league has vowed to go “stadium by stadium” in its bid to eradicate racism from soccer in the country.

The season has been marred by constant episodes of racist chants and discriminatory behavior but Serie A CEO Luigi De Siervo promises that the governing body is working on initiatives.

At a news conference at the Lega Serie A headquarters on Monday, De Siervo admits “too little has been done before, almost nothing” but says “we’ll go stadium by stadium, sector by sector, and identify these people to keep them out of there.”

Racist chants have recently been aimed at Romelu Lukaku, Franck Kessie, Dalbert Henrique, Miralem Pjanic, Ronaldo Vieira, Kalidou Koulibaly and Mario Balotelli. All the players targeted — except for Pjanic, who is Bosnian — are black.

