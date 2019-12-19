Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

IUPUI pays visit to Fresno State

December 19, 2019 6:30 am
 
1 min read
      

IUPUI (4-8) vs. Fresno State (3-7)

Save Mart Center, Fresno, California; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: IUPUI and Fresno State both look to put winning streaks together . Both programs earned victories on Saturday. Fresno State earned a 62-37 win on the road over Cal Poly, while IUPUI won 74-65 at home against Purdue Fort Wayne.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Fresno State’s Nate Grimes has averaged 13.4 points, 10.5 rebounds and two blocks while Orlando Robinson has put up 9.4 points and 6.7 rebounds. For the Jaguars, Marcus Burk has averaged 20 points while Jaylen Minnett has put up 13.5 points and 4.2 rebounds.MIGHTY MARCUS: Burk has connected on 44.1 percent of the 93 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 9 for 21 over his last three games. He’s also converted 76 percent of his foul shots this season.

Advertisement

SLIPPING AT 70: IUPUI is 0-7 when it allows at least 70 points and 4-1 when it holds opponents to less than 70.

        Insight by Attivo Networks: Federal cybersecurity practitioners provide a read on the most contemporary cybersecurity thinking in this exclusive executive briefing.

COLD SPELL: IUPUI has lost its last three road games, scoring 55.7 points, while allowing 81 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Fresno State has made 9.3 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-best among MWC teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's Morning Federal Report for the latest federal workforce news.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

USCGC Bertholf conducts counter-drug operations

Today in History

1957: American music icon Elvis Presley is drafted