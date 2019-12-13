Ivanova wins World Cup luge race, Taubitz leads standings

WHISTLER, British Columbia (AP) — Russia’s Tatiana Ivanova had the fastest time in both heats and was an easy winner Friday in a women’s World Cup luge race.

Germany’s Anna Berreiter was second and Russia’s Viktoriia Demchenko took third. Germany’s Julia Taubitz was fourth, good enough to keep her spot atop the World Cup overall standings.

Emily Sweeney was the top U.S. finisher, placing seventh. Summer Britcher of the U.S. struggled in her first run and finished last in a 28-racer field, yet remained third in the seasonlong standings — two spots ahead of Sweeney.

In the men’s race later Friday, Russia’s Roman Repilov rallied in the second heat to hold off Germany’s Felix Loch for the win. Italy’s Dominik Fischnaller was third and first-heat leader Johannes Ludwig of Germany slipped to fourth.

Tucker West led the Americans, placing eighth.

