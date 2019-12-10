J.G. Taylor Spink Award Recipients

1962 – J. G. Taylor Spink

1963 – Ring Lardner

1964 – Hugh Fullerton

1965 – Charles Dryden

1966 – Grantland Rice

1967 – Damon Runyon

1968 – H. G. Salsinger

1969 – Sid Mercer

1970 – Heywood Broun

1971 – Frank Graham

1972 – Dan Daniel and Fred Lieb

1972 – J. Roy Stockton

1973 – Warren Brown, John Drebinger and John F. Kieran

1974 – John Carmichael and James Isaminger

1975 – Tom Meany and Shirley Povich

1976 – Harold Kaese and Red Smith

1977 – Gordon Cobbledick and Edgar Munzel

1978 – Tim Murnane and Dick Young

1979 – Bob Broeg and Tommy Holmes

1980 – Joe Reichler and Milton Richman

1981 – Allen Lewis and Bob Addie

1982 – Si Burick

1983 – Ken Smith

1984 – Joe McGuff

1985 – Earl Lawson

1986 – Jack Lang

1987 – Jim Murray

1988 – Bob Hunter

1989 – Ray Kelly and Jerome Holtzman

1990 – Phil Collier

1991 – Ritter Collett

1992 – Leonard Koppett and Bus Saidt

1993 – Wendell Smith

1994 – No award presented

1995 – Joe Durso

1996 – Charley Feeney

1997 – Sam Lacy

1998 – Bob Stevens

1999 – Hal Lebovitz

2000 – Ross Newhan

2001 – Joe Falls

2002 – Hal McCoy

2003 – Murray Chass

2004 – Peter Gammons

2005 – Tracy Ringolsby

2006 – Rick Hummel

2007 – x-see note below

2008 – Larry Whiteside

2009 – Nick Peters

2010 – Bill Madden

2011 – Bill Conlin

2012 – Bob Elliott

2013 – Paul Hagen

2014 – Roger Angell

2015 – Tom Gage

2016 — Dan Shaughnessy

2017 — Claire Smith

2018 — Sheldon Ocker

2019 — Jayson Stark

2020 — Nick Cafardo

___

Note: For the years before 2007 the recipient was announced that year. In 2007, the BBWAA changed the year designation for the award to coincide with the Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

