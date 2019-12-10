J.G. Taylor Spink Award Recipients

1962 – J. G. Taylor Spink
1963 – Ring Lardner
1964 – Hugh Fullerton
1965 – Charles Dryden
1966 – Grantland Rice
1967 – Damon Runyon
1968 – H. G. Salsinger
1969 – Sid Mercer
1970 – Heywood Broun
1971 – Frank Graham
1972 – Dan Daniel and Fred Lieb
1972 – J. Roy Stockton
1973 – Warren Brown, John Drebinger and John F. Kieran
1974 – John Carmichael and James Isaminger
1975 – Tom Meany and Shirley Povich
1976 – Harold Kaese and Red Smith
1977 – Gordon Cobbledick and Edgar Munzel
1978 – Tim Murnane and Dick Young
1979 – Bob Broeg and Tommy Holmes
1980 – Joe Reichler and Milton Richman
1981 – Allen Lewis and Bob Addie
1982 – Si Burick
1983 – Ken Smith
1984 – Joe McGuff
1985 – Earl Lawson
1986 – Jack Lang
1987 – Jim Murray
1988 – Bob Hunter
1989 – Ray Kelly and Jerome Holtzman
1990 – Phil Collier
1991 – Ritter Collett
1992 – Leonard Koppett and Bus Saidt
1993 – Wendell Smith
1994 – No award presented
1995 – Joe Durso
1996 – Charley Feeney
1997 – Sam Lacy
1998 – Bob Stevens
1999 – Hal Lebovitz
2000 – Ross Newhan
2001 – Joe Falls
2002 – Hal McCoy
2003 – Murray Chass
2004 – Peter Gammons
2005 – Tracy Ringolsby
2006 – Rick Hummel
2007 – x-see note below
2008 – Larry Whiteside
2009 – Nick Peters
2010 – Bill Madden
2011 – Bill Conlin
2012 – Bob Elliott
2013 – Paul Hagen
2014 – Roger Angell
2015 – Tom Gage
2016 — Dan Shaughnessy
2017 — Claire Smith
2018 — Sheldon Ocker
2019 — Jayson Stark
2020 — Nick Cafardo
Note: For the years before 2007 the recipient was announced that year. In 2007, the BBWAA changed the year designation for the award to coincide with the Hall of Fame induction ceremony.
