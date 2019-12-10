J.G. Taylor Spink Award Recipients

2020 — Nick Cafardo
2019 — Jayson Stark
2018 — Sheldon Ocker
2017 — Claire Smith
2016 — Dan Shaughnessy
2015 — Tom Gage
2014 — Roger Angell
2013 — Paul Hagen
2012 — Bob Elliott
2011 — Bill Conlin
2010 — Bill Madden
2009 — Nick Peters
2008 — Larry Whiteside
2007 — x-see note below
2006 — Rick Hummel
2005 — Tracy Ringolsby
2004 — Peter Gammons
2003 — Murray Chass
2002 — Hal McCoy
2001 — Joe Falls
2000 — Ross Newhan
1999 — Hal Lebovitz
1998 — Bob Stevens
1997 — Sam Lacy
1996 — Charley Feeney
1995 — Joseph Durso
1993 — Wendell Smith
1992 — Leonard Koppett, Bus Saidt
1991 — Ritter Collett
1990 — Phil Collier
1989 — Jerome Holtzman
1988 — Bob Hunter, Ray Kelly
1987 — Jim Murray
1986 — Jack Lang
1985 — Earl Lawson
1984 — Joe McGuff
1983 — Ken Smith
1982 — Si Burick
1981 — Bob Addie, Allen Lewis
1980 — Joe Reichler, Milton Richman
1979 — Bob Broeg, Tommy Holmes
1978 — Tim Murnane, Dick Young
1977 — Gordon Cobbledick, Edgar Munzel
1976 — Harold Kaese, Red Smith
1975 — Tom Meany, Shirley Povich
1974 — John Carmichael, James Isaminger
1973 — Warren Brown, John Drebinger, John F. Kieran
1972 — Dan Daniel, Fred Lieb, J. Roy Stockton
1971 — Frank Graham
1970 — Heywood C. Broun
1969 — Sid Mercer
1968 — H.G. Salsinger
1967 — Damon Runyon
1966 — Grantland Rice
1965 — Charles Dryden
1964 — Hugh Fullerton
1963 — Ring Lardner
1962 — J.G. Taylor Spink
___
Note: For the years before 2007 the recipient was announced that year. In 2007, the BBWAA changed the year designation for the award to coincide with the Hall of Fame induction ceremony.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.