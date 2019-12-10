J.G. Taylor Spink Award Recipients

2020 — Nick Cafardo

2019 — Jayson Stark

2018 — Sheldon Ocker

2017 — Claire Smith

2016 — Dan Shaughnessy

2015 — Tom Gage

2014 — Roger Angell

2013 — Paul Hagen

2012 — Bob Elliott

2011 — Bill Conlin

2010 — Bill Madden

2009 — Nick Peters

2008 — Larry Whiteside

2007 — x-see note below

2006 — Rick Hummel

2005 — Tracy Ringolsby

2004 — Peter Gammons

2003 — Murray Chass

2002 — Hal McCoy

2001 — Joe Falls

2000 — Ross Newhan

1999 — Hal Lebovitz

1998 — Bob Stevens

1997 — Sam Lacy

1996 — Charley Feeney

1995 — Joseph Durso

1993 — Wendell Smith

1992 — Leonard Koppett, Bus Saidt

1991 — Ritter Collett

1990 — Phil Collier

1989 — Jerome Holtzman

1988 — Bob Hunter, Ray Kelly

1987 — Jim Murray

1986 — Jack Lang

1985 — Earl Lawson

1984 — Joe McGuff

1983 — Ken Smith

1982 — Si Burick

1981 — Bob Addie, Allen Lewis

1980 — Joe Reichler, Milton Richman

1979 — Bob Broeg, Tommy Holmes

1978 — Tim Murnane, Dick Young

1977 — Gordon Cobbledick, Edgar Munzel

1976 — Harold Kaese, Red Smith

1975 — Tom Meany, Shirley Povich

1974 — John Carmichael, James Isaminger

1973 — Warren Brown, John Drebinger, John F. Kieran

1972 — Dan Daniel, Fred Lieb, J. Roy Stockton

1971 — Frank Graham

1970 — Heywood C. Broun

1969 — Sid Mercer

1968 — H.G. Salsinger

1967 — Damon Runyon

1966 — Grantland Rice

1965 — Charles Dryden

1964 — Hugh Fullerton

1963 — Ring Lardner

1962 — J.G. Taylor Spink

___

Note: For the years before 2007 the recipient was announced that year. In 2007, the BBWAA changed the year designation for the award to coincide with the Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

