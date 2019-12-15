Listen Live Sports

Jackson carries UTSA over Texas-Permian Basin 98-55

December 15, 2019 6:45 pm
 
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Jhivvan Jackson had 28 points as UTSA rolled past Division II Texas-Permian Basin 98-55 on Sunday.

Keaton Wallace had 18 points for UTSA (4-6). Adokiye Iyaye added 11 points and Jacob Germany had 10 points.

Wallace had 12 points in a 20-9 run that had the Roadrunners up by 19 with 5½ minutes to go in the first half. It was 40-27 at the break. There was a 20-0 run in the second half and after two free throws by the Falcons another nine points.

The 98 points were a season best for UTSA.

Carson Newsome had 16 points for the Falcons and Donoven Carlisle added 11.

