Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Jackson leads 4 in double figures; Long Island downs Army

December 7, 2019 4:58 pm
 
< a min read
      

WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) — Jermaine Jackson Jr. scored 29 points and Long Island defeated Army 85-72 on Saturday.

Virshon Cotton had 13 points for Long Island-Brooklyn (3-6). Tyrn Flowers added 12 points. Raiquan Clark had 11 points for the visitors.

Alex King had 17 points and 10 rebounds for the Black Knights (4-4). Matt Wilson added 14 points and nine rebounds. Tommy Funk had 14 points, eight rebounds and six assists.

Long Island plays Rider on the road next Saturday. Army takes on Merrimack on the road on Wednesday.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by Dell Technologies and Intel: Federal technologists explore the challenges with the handling and analysis of video data in this exclusive executive briefing.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|9 Government Contract Management...
12|10 Understanding Your Federal Benefits...
12|10 Blackboard Workshop: Smarter Learning...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Defense Secretary meets with Singapore Defense Minister

Today in History

1992: U.S Marines storm Mogadishu, Somalia