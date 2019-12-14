Listen Live Sports

Jackson sparks Grambling’s 82-54 romp past NAIA Rust

December 14, 2019 10:03 pm
 
GRAMBLING, La. (AP) — DeVante Jackson scored 17 points and grabbed eight rebounds and Grambling remained undefeated on its home court after posting an 82-54 win over NAIA-member Rust College on Saturday night.

Grambling has now won three of its last four games.

Cameron Christon scored 15 points for Grambling (6-5). Kelton Edwards contributed 14 points, Travon Bunch added 11 points and grabbed 10 rebounds and Trevell Cunningham add 10 points and 10 boards.

Jordan Jackson scored 16 points and Terrell Jennings added 10 for Rust.

