Jackson, Toledo visit Detroit

Toledo (7-2) vs. Detroit (1-8)

Calihan Hall, Detroit; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Marreon Jackson and Toledo will go up against Antoine Davis and Detroit. The junior M. Jackson has scored 22 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 17.4 over his last five games. Davis, a sophomore, is averaging 25.8 points over the last five games.

LEADING THE CHARGE: The explosive Davis is putting up 24.1 points, 4.8 assists and 2.3 steals to lead the way for the Titans. Justin Miller is also a top contributor, accounting for 8.4 points and 6.1 rebounds per game. The Rockets are led by M. Jackson, who is averaging 18 points, 6.6 assists and 2.6 steals.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Davis has either made or assisted on 64 percent of all Detroit field goals over the last five games. Davis has accounted for 42 field goals and 24 assists in those games.

PERFECT WHEN: Toledo is a perfect 7-0 when it turns the ball over 18 times or fewer. The Rockets are 0-2 when they record more than 18 turnovers. The Detroit defense has forced 13.1 turnovers per game overall this year and 14 per game over its last three.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Rockets have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Titans. Detroit has an assist on 29 of 59 field goals (49.2 percent) over its past three outings while Toledo has assists on 46 of 69 field goals (66.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Toledo offense has scored 82.7 points per game this season, ranking the Rockets 21st among Division I teams. The Detroit defense has allowed 83.3 points per game to opponents (ranked 266th overall).

