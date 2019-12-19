Jackson, UMBC visit George Mason

Maryland-Baltimore County (6-7) vs. George Mason (10-1)

EagleBank Arena, Fairfax, Virginia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as K.J. Jackson and Maryland-Baltimore County will take on Javon Greene and George Mason. The senior Jackson is averaging 13.2 points over the last five games. Greene, a junior, is averaging 14.2 points over the last five games.

TEAM LEADERS: George Mason’s Greene has averaged 13.4 points and 6.9 rebounds while AJ Wilson has put up 11.7 points, 8.6 rebounds and 3.7 blocks. For the Retrievers, Jackson has averaged 13 points while Brandon Horvath has put up 8.6 points and 5.9 rebounds.JUMPING FOR JACKSON: Jackson has connected on 30.3 percent of the 33 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 4 of 10 over his last three games. He’s also made 65.8 percent of his foul shots this season.

UNBEATEN WHEN: Maryland-Baltimore County is a perfect 5-0 when it holds an opponent to 61 points or fewer. The Retrievers are 1-7 when opponents score more than 61.

STREAK STATS: Maryland-Baltimore County has dropped its last four road games, scoring 59.3 points and allowing 80 points during those contests. George Mason has won its last seven home games, scoring an average of 72.4 points while giving up 62.6.

DID YOU KNOW: George Mason is ranked second among A10 teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 34.7 percent. The Patriots have averaged 12.7 offensive boards per game.

