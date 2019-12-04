Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Jackson, Williams lift Akron over Marshall 85-73

December 4, 2019 9:29 pm
 
< a min read
      

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Loren Cristian Jackson scored 28 points and Xeyrius Williams added a career-high 25 points and Akron beat Marshall 85-73 on Wednesday night.

Camron Reece had 13 points for Akron (6-2), which pulled ahead early and led by as many as 19.

Jarrod West had 17 points for the Thundering Herd (2-5). Taevion Kinsey added 15 points and Iran Bennett had 13 points.

Akron plays Southern at home on Sunday. Marshall matches up against Toledo on the road on Sunday.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by Dell Technologies and Intel: Federal technologists explore the challenges with the handling and analysis of video data in this exclusive executive briefing.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|3 Certified Government Meeting...
12|5 The CyberMaryland Conference 2019
12|6 Military Officer Job Fair
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army aircrewman sits at the back CH-47 chinook

Today in History

1865: 13th Amendment ratified