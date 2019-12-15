Jacksonville 20, Oakland 16

|Jacksonville
|3
|0
|3
|14
|—
|20
|Oakland
|10
|6
|0
|0
|—
|16
First Quarter
Oak_Williams 40 pass from Carr (Carlson kick), 11:29.
Jac_FG Lambo 28, 8:09.
Oak_FG Carlson 33, 4:53.
Second Quarter
Oak_FG Carlson 34, 2:21.
Oak_FG Carlson 27, :00.
Third Quarter
Jac_FG Lambo 43, :28.
Fourth Quarter
Jac_Conley 6 pass from Minshew (Lambo kick), 5:15.
Jac_Conley 4 pass from Minshew (Lambo kick), :31.
A_52,788.
___
|
|Jac
|Oak
|First downs
|17
|27
|Total Net Yards
|262
|364
|Rushes-yards
|22-77
|32-128
|Passing
|185
|236
|Punt Returns
|1-8
|1-2
|Kickoff Returns
|1-35
|2-37
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|17-29-0
|22-36-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|2-16
|4-31
|Punts
|5-49.6
|4-41.8
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|8-87
|6-51
|Time of Possession
|25:48
|34:12
___
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Jacksonville, Fournette 15-42, Minshew 5-27, Westbrook 1-7, Armstead 1-1. Oakland, Jacobs 24-89, Washington 6-16, Carr 1-12, Richard 1-11.
PASSING_Jacksonville, Minshew 17-29-0-201. Oakland, Carr 22-36-0-267.
RECEIVING_Jacksonville, Fournette 5-31, Conley 4-49, Cole 3-76, DeValve 2-23, Westbrook 2-14, Board 1-8. Oakland, Waller 8-122, Ingold 3-22, Williams 2-45, Richard 2-25, Jacobs 2-20, Washington 2-6, Doss 1-17, Carrier 1-5, Jones 1-5.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Oakland, Carlson 50, Carlson 45.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.