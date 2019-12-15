Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Jacksonville 20, Oakland 16

December 15, 2019 7:15 pm
 
Jacksonville 3 0 3 14 20
Oakland 10 6 0 0 16

First Quarter

Oak_Williams 40 pass from Carr (Carlson kick), 11:29.

Jac_FG Lambo 28, 8:09.

Oak_FG Carlson 33, 4:53.

Second Quarter

Oak_FG Carlson 34, 2:21.

Oak_FG Carlson 27, :00.

Third Quarter

Jac_FG Lambo 43, :28.

Fourth Quarter

Jac_Conley 6 pass from Minshew (Lambo kick), 5:15.

Jac_Conley 4 pass from Minshew (Lambo kick), :31.

A_52,788.

___

Jac Oak
First downs 17 27
Total Net Yards 262 364
Rushes-yards 22-77 32-128
Passing 185 236
Punt Returns 1-8 1-2
Kickoff Returns 1-35 2-37
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 0-0
Comp-Att-Int 17-29-0 22-36-0
Sacked-Yards Lost 2-16 4-31
Punts 5-49.6 4-41.8
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 0-0
Penalties-Yards 8-87 6-51
Time of Possession 25:48 34:12

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Jacksonville, Fournette 15-42, Minshew 5-27, Westbrook 1-7, Armstead 1-1. Oakland, Jacobs 24-89, Washington 6-16, Carr 1-12, Richard 1-11.

PASSING_Jacksonville, Minshew 17-29-0-201. Oakland, Carr 22-36-0-267.

RECEIVING_Jacksonville, Fournette 5-31, Conley 4-49, Cole 3-76, DeValve 2-23, Westbrook 2-14, Board 1-8. Oakland, Waller 8-122, Ingold 3-22, Williams 2-45, Richard 2-25, Jacobs 2-20, Washington 2-6, Doss 1-17, Carrier 1-5, Jones 1-5.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Oakland, Carlson 50, Carlson 45.

