Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Jacksonville goes up against Middle Georgia State

December 12, 2019 3:30 pm
 
< a min read
      

Middle Georgia State vs. Jacksonville (5-6)

Swisher Gym, Jacksonville, Florida; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Jacksonville Dolphins are set to battle the Knights of NAIA member Middle Georgia State. Jacksonville is coming off an 82-60 win at home over Bethune-Cookman in its most recent game.

STEPPING UP: David Bell has averaged 12.5 points and 10.5 rebounds this year for Jacksonville. Aamahne Santos has complemented Bell with 10.1 points per game.DOMINANT DAVID: In 11 appearances this season, Jacksonville’s David Bell has shot 67.1 percent.

Advertisement

A YEAR AGO: Jacksonville scored 100 points and prevailed by 43 over Middle Georgia State when these two teams met during the 2018-19 season.

        Insight by Attivo Networks: Federal cybersecurity practitioners provide a read on the most contemporary cybersecurity thinking in this exclusive executive briefing.

DID YOU KNOW: Jacksonville went 5-8 overall against out-of-conference opponents last year. The Dolphins scored 70.8 points per matchup across those 13 games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

        Keep up with the latest commentary and interviews on The Federal Drive with Tom Temin. Subscribe today.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|10 SANS Cyber Defense Initiative® 2019
12|17 AFCEA Bethesda December Breakfast
12|17 Ansible for DevOps
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

DLA Distribution HQ ugly sweater contest

Today in History

2003: US soldiers capture Saddam Hussein