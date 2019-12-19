Lovett leads scoring as FIU routs Florida Memorial 99-74

MIAMI (AP) — Eric Lovett scored a season-high 21 points to lead five players into double figures as Florida International blew past Florida Memorial Tuesday night and remain unbeaten at home.

Lovett made five 3-pointers in 10 tries as the Panthers were 12-of-35 shooting from behind the arc.

Antonio Daye Jr. scored 20 for FIU (8-3) to go with six assists, Trejon Jacob added 18 points, Osasumwen Osaghae 12 and Dimon Carrigan 10. Jacob added five steals as FIU forced 27 turnovers for 37 points.

Omar Outar led the NAIA Lions with 21 points and five 3-pointers. Kaleb Darrett added 15 points and Cheikh Kebe 10.

The Panthers led 47-36 at halftime and opened the second half with a Cameron Corcoran 3-pointer and a dunk off a steal by Jacob. Florida Memorial fought back to 58-55 on a Outar 3-pointer and to 60-58 with 12:58 to play.

FIU went on a 9-0 run capped by a Lovett 3 and cruised from there.

