Jaguars downgrade RB Fournette to doubtful with illness

December 28, 2019 1:15 pm
 
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette is doubtful to play in the team’s season finale against Indianapolis because of an illness.

Fournette posted a message on Twitter saying he won’t be able to play “due to the flu I have.” He added that “I wish I can ball with them, hopefully I see some of them faces on my team next year.”

The Jaguars (5-10) downgraded Fournette on Saturday, a day before hosting the Colts (7-8). They also ruled out cornerback A.J. Bouye because of a wrist injury. Bouye and Fournette (neck) had been listed as questionable.

Fournette was hoping to start every game for the first time in his three seasons. The fourth overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft has missed games because of injury and suspension. He has 1,152 yards rushing and three touchdowns this season. He also leads the team with 76 receptions.

If Fournette doesn’t play, rookie Ryquell Armstead would make his first career start. Jacksonville also placed receiver Michael Walker (hamstring) on injured reserve and promoted running back Jeremy McNichols to the 53-man roster.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

