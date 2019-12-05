Listen Live Sports

Jaguars place LB Myles Jack on IR with knee injury

December 5, 2019 2:12 pm
 
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars have placed linebacker Myles Jack on injured reserve, ending his disappointing season with four games to play.

Jack hurt his right knee in a loss at Tennessee two weeks ago and sat out last Sunday’s game against Tampa Bay. It was the first game Jack had missed in his four-year NFL career. It’s also the same knee that cost Jack most of his junior season at UCLA and dropped him to the second round in the 2016 draft.

Jack signed a four-year, $57 million contract extension two weeks before this season. The deal included $33 million guaranteed.

But he has looked nothing like one of the highest-paid inside linebackers in the league. He had 66 tackles, one interception and half a sack in 2019 while Jacksonville gave up more than 200 yards rushing four times in its first 11 games.

Third-year pro Donald Payne made his first career start last week and had 13 tackles, including a sack, in Jack’s place.

The Jaguars (4-8) promoted Joe Giles-Harris from the practice squad to fill Jack’s spot on the roster. They also signed cornerback Breon Borders to the practice squad.

