The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Jaguars sign LB Preston Brown off waivers from Raiders

December 11, 2019 6:24 pm
 
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars claimed veteran linebacker Preston Brown off waivers from Oakland and placed rookie linebacker Quincy Williams on injured reserve.

Jacksonville (4-9) plays at Oakland (6-7) on Sunday.

Brown has spent time with the Raiders, Cincinnati and Buffalo. He was a third-round draft pick in 2014 and played his rookie year under current Jaguars coach Doug Marrone.

Brown is the third player Jacksonville added to its active roster this week. The Jags signed rookie linebacker Dakota Allen off the Los Angeles Rams’ practice squad and rookie center Tyler Gauthier off New England’s practice squad Tuesday.

The Jaguars placed linebacker Jake Ryan (hamstring) and offensive lineman Brandon Thomas (knee) on the team’s reserve/injured list.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

