Jamison Jr. leads Gardner-Webb over Coker 73-59

December 3, 2019 9:51 pm
 
BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. (AP) — Eric Jamison Jr. had a career-high 22 points as Gardner-Webb topped Division II Coker 73-59 on Tuesday night.

Jose Perez added 20 points and 10 rebounds for the Runnin’ Bulldogs (3-5). Nate Johnson had 11 points and Kareem Reid added three blocks.

Chandler Lindsey had 17 points for the Cobras. Roy Ellis added 10 points. Williams Onyeodi had seven rebounds.

Gardner-Webb matches up against Wofford on the road on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

