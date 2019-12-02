Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Jazz-76ers, Box

December 2, 2019 9:35 pm
 
< a min read
      
UTAH (94)

O’Neale 2-4 0-0 4, Bogdanovic 3-11 2-2 9, Gobert 11-15 5-10 27, Conley 3-9 0-0 7, Mitchell 6-19 5-6 18, Ingles 5-10 1-2 13, Niang 3-3 0-0 6, Green 3-6 0-0 6, Bradley 1-1 0-0 2, Davis 0-1 0-0 0, Exum 0-0 0-0 0, Mudiay 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 38-81 13-20 94.

PHILADELPHIA (103)

Harris 10-23 5-6 26, Horford 6-12 2-2 17, Embiid 5-13 5-6 16, Simmons 7-11 0-4 14, Korkmaz 2-6 2-2 7, Ennis III 2-10 2-3 8, Thybulle 3-5 0-0 9, Scott 1-4 0-0 3, Neto 1-7 0-0 3. Totals 37-91 16-23 103.

Utah 23 19 24 28— 94
Philadelphia 31 29 25 18—103

3-Point Goals_Utah 5-22 (Ingles 2-4, Conley 1-2, Bogdanovic 1-5, Mitchell 1-6, O’Neale 0-2, Green 0-3), Philadelphia 13-26 (Thybulle 3-3, Horford 3-3, Ennis III 2-6, Neto 1-2, Embiid 1-2, Scott 1-2, Korkmaz 1-3, Harris 1-5). Fouled Out_O’Neale. Rebounds_Utah 42 (Gobert 12), Philadelphia 47 (Embiid 11). Assists_Utah 23 (Ingles 8), Philadelphia 24 (Simmons 9). Total Fouls_Utah 26, Philadelphia 22. Technicals_Philadelphia coach Brett Brown. A_20,208 (20,478).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|3 Certified Government Meeting...
12|5 The CyberMaryland Conference 2019
12|6 Military Officer Job Fair
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army aircrewman sits at the back CH-47 chinook

Today in History

1865: 13th Amendment ratified