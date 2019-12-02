Jazz-76ers, Box

UTAH (94)

O’Neale 2-4 0-0 4, Bogdanovic 3-11 2-2 9, Gobert 11-15 5-10 27, Conley 3-9 0-0 7, Mitchell 6-19 5-6 18, Ingles 5-10 1-2 13, Niang 3-3 0-0 6, Green 3-6 0-0 6, Bradley 1-1 0-0 2, Davis 0-1 0-0 0, Exum 0-0 0-0 0, Mudiay 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 38-81 13-20 94.

PHILADELPHIA (103)

Harris 10-23 5-6 26, Horford 6-12 2-2 17, Embiid 5-13 5-6 16, Simmons 7-11 0-4 14, Korkmaz 2-6 2-2 7, Ennis III 2-10 2-3 8, Thybulle 3-5 0-0 9, Scott 1-4 0-0 3, Neto 1-7 0-0 3. Totals 37-91 16-23 103.

Utah 23 19 24 28— 94 Philadelphia 31 29 25 18—103

3-Point Goals_Utah 5-22 (Ingles 2-4, Conley 1-2, Bogdanovic 1-5, Mitchell 1-6, O’Neale 0-2, Green 0-3), Philadelphia 13-26 (Thybulle 3-3, Horford 3-3, Ennis III 2-6, Neto 1-2, Embiid 1-2, Scott 1-2, Korkmaz 1-3, Harris 1-5). Fouled Out_O’Neale. Rebounds_Utah 42 (Gobert 12), Philadelphia 47 (Embiid 11). Assists_Utah 23 (Ingles 8), Philadelphia 24 (Simmons 9). Total Fouls_Utah 26, Philadelphia 22. Technicals_Philadelphia coach Brett Brown. A_20,208 (20,478).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.