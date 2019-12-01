Listen Live Sports

Jazz-Raptors, Box

December 1, 2019 8:25 pm
 
UTAH (110)

Bogdanovic 5-14 0-1 11, O’Neale 2-5 0-0 6, Gobert 4-7 4-8 12, Conley 7-13 2-2 20, Mitchell 6-16 2-3 16, Ingles 2-5 0-1 6, Green 6-11 6-6 19, Niang 0-2 1-2 1, E.Davis 1-2 0-0 2, Bradley 1-2 2-2 4, Exum 3-4 2-2 9, Mudiay 1-7 0-0 2, Williams-Goss 0-2 2-2 2. Totals 38-90 21-29 110.

TORONTO (130)

Anunoby 3-5 4-7 10, Siakam 14-22 2-2 35, Gasol 4-8 0-0 11, VanVleet 6-10 4-4 21, Powell 6-12 1-1 15, Miller 0-0 0-0 0, Brissett 0-0 0-0 0, Hollis-Jefferson 4-7 2-2 10, Hernandez 0-3 2-2 2, Ibaka 5-14 1-1 13, Boucher 0-1 0-0 0, Ponds 0-1 0-0 0, T.Davis 5-7 1-2 13. Totals 47-90 17-21 130.

Utah 20 17 49 24—110
Toronto 37 40 30 23—130

3-Point Goals_Utah 13-35 (Conley 4-6, Ingles 2-3, O’Neale 2-5, Mitchell 2-6, Exum 1-1, Green 1-5, Bogdanovic 1-5, Niang 0-1, Mudiay 0-3), Toronto 19-36 (VanVleet 5-7, Siakam 5-9, Gasol 3-5, T.Davis 2-3, Powell 2-5, Ibaka 2-5, Anunoby 0-1, Boucher 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Utah 51 (Gobert 11), Toronto 43 (Hollis-Jefferson 6). Assists_Utah 21 (O’Neale 5), Toronto 36 (VanVleet 11). Total Fouls_Utah 17, Toronto 24. Technicals_Utah coach Jazz (Delay of game), Bogdanovic, Toronto coach Raptors (Delay of game). A_18,132 (19,800).

