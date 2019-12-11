Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Jazz-Timberwolves, Box

December 11, 2019 10:33 pm
 
UTAH (127)

Bogdanovic 4-14 4-4 14, O’Neale 2-7 0-0 6, Gobert 8-11 4-7 20, Mitchell 13-20 2-2 30, Ingles 9-14 2-2 23, Green 3-6 2-2 10, Niang 3-3 0-0 9, Davis 1-1 0-1 2, Mudiay 4-7 3-4 13. Totals 47-83 17-22 127.

MINNESOTA (116)

Culver 2-8 0-2 4, Covington 5-13 1-2 14, Towns 6-15 7-9 21, Wiggins 11-23 1-1 26, Okogie 3-8 4-4 13, Bell 2-2 2-2 6, Dieng 0-2 0-0 0, Napier 0-2 0-0 0, Teague 11-16 6-6 32, Graham 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 40-91 21-26 116.

Utah 25 34 38 30—127
Minnesota 23 36 24 33—116

3-Point Goals_Utah 16-35 (Niang 3-3, Ingles 3-6, Mudiay 2-3, Green 2-5, O’Neale 2-5, Mitchell 2-5, Bogdanovic 2-8), Minnesota 15-41 (Teague 4-4, Okogie 3-5, Wiggins 3-8, Covington 3-10, Towns 2-9, Dieng 0-1, Graham 0-1, Napier 0-1, Culver 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Utah 45 (Gobert 16), Minnesota 42 (Towns 11). Assists_Utah 23 (Mitchell 6), Minnesota 18 (Teague 6). Total Fouls_Utah 22, Minnesota 19. Technicals_Utah coach Quin Snyder. A_12,369 (19,356).

