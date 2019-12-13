Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Jesse Hahn returns to Royals for $600,000, 1-year contract

December 13, 2019 6:52 pm
 
< a min read
      

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Right-hander Jesse Hahn returned to the Kansas City Royals just 11 days after he was let go, agreeing Friday to a $600,000, one-year contract.

The 30-year-old right-hander can earn an additional $200,000 in bonuses based on days on the active roster: $25,000 each for 1, 35 and each additional 10 through 95.

He had become a free agent when the Royals didn’t offer him a contract by the Dec. 2 deadline. If he had been offered a contract, he would have been eligible for salary arbitration.

Hahn had Tommy John surgery in 2010, injured his ulnar collateral ligament again during spring training in 2018 and had what is called primary repair procedure on the elbow in August 2018.

Advertisement

He returned on Sept. 5 in his first big league appearance since June 28, 2017, and made six relief appearances in the final month of the season.

        Insight by Attivo Networks: Federal cybersecurity practitioners provide a read on the most contemporary cybersecurity thinking in this exclusive executive briefing.

Hahn acquired from Oakland in January 2018 and is 18-21 with a 4.33 ERA in parts of five seasons with San Diego (2014), Oakland (2015-17) and the Royals.

———

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|10 SANS Cyber Defense Initiative® 2019
12|17 AFCEA Bethesda December Breakfast
12|17 Ansible for DevOps
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

120th Army-Navy football game

Today in History

2000: First African-American secretary of state nominated