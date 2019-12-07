Listen Live Sports

Jessup leads Boise State over Colorado State 75-64

December 7, 2019 11:01 pm
 
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Justinian Jessup set career highs with 27 points and seven 3-pointers, including his 254th career 3-pointer, and Boise State beat Colorado State 75-64 on Saturday night for its first Mountain West Conference win.

Derrick Alston scored 20 points and grabbed 11 rebounds and Alex Hobbs had six assists for the Broncos (5-3, 1-1), who made 10 of 28 3-pointers and outscored the Rams 15-5 on fast-break points.

Jessup passed Nick Duncan and Abe Jackson to place third on Boise State’s all-time 3-point list.

Nico Carvacho and David Roddy scored 11 points apiece for the Rams (6-5, 0-2), who made 7 of 25 3s.

Boise State plays at Tulsa on Tuesday and Colorado State plays San Diego State at home on Tuesday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP Top25 .

