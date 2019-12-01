Listen Live Sports

Jets-Bengals Stats

December 1, 2019 4:26 pm
 
< a min read
      
New York 3 3 0 0— 6
Cincinnati 7 10 5 0—22
First Quarter

NYJ_FG Ficken 42, 9:08.

Cin_Boyd 17 pass from Dalton (Bullock kick), 1:12.

Second Quarter

Cin_FG Bullock 24, 9:13.

Cin_Mixon 5 run (Bullock kick), 1:46.

NYJ_FG Ficken 39, :04.

Third Quarter

Cin_safety, 5:46.

Cin_FG Bullock 47, 1:15.

A_39,804.

___

NYJ Cin
First downs 15 18
Total Net Yards 271 277
Rushes-yards 17-62 25-44
Passing 209 233
Punt Returns 0-0 3-6
Kickoff Returns 2-32 3-50
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 0-0
Comp-Att-Int 28-48-0 22-37-0
Sacked-Yards Lost 4-30 1-10
Punts 6-41.5 5-47.6
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 2-0
Penalties-Yards 10-106 2-15
Time of Possession 28:19 31:41

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_New York, Bell 10-32, Powell 4-14, Darnold 2-9, Montgomery 1-7. Cincinnati, Mixon 19-44, Bernard 1-4, Dalton 5-(minus 4).

PASSING_New York, Darnold 28-48-0-239. Cincinnati, Dalton 22-37-0-243.

RECEIVING_New York, R.Anderson 7-101, Griffin 5-30, Bell 4-35, Thomas 3-23, Smith 2-23, Crowder 2-8, Powell 2-4, D.Brown 1-9, Berrios 1-5, Montgomery 1-1. Cincinnati, Boyd 5-59, Uzomah 5-51, Tate 4-66, Mixon 4-26, Erickson 2-21, Eifert 1-12, Bernard 1-8.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Cincinnati, Bullock 48.

