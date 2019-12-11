Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Jets’ Powell, Griffin, Poole out vs. Ravens; Adams doubtful

December 11, 2019 4:13 pm
 
1 min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Jets will take on Lamar Jackson and the Ravens in Baltimore without some of their key playmakers.

Running back Bilal Powell, tight end Ryan Griffin, cornerback Brian Poole and offensive linemen Chuma Edoga were all ruled out Wednesday for the game Thursday night because of injuries.

Star safety Jamal Adams is doubtful and also unlikely to play because of a sprained ankle that kept him out of New York’s win over Miami last Sunday — the first game he missed in his three-year NFL career.

Powell is dealing with an ankle injury, suffered during the Jets’ winning drive against the Dolphins, as well as the flu. He ran for 74 yards on 19 carries while starting in place of Le’Veon Bell, who was sidelined with the flu. Bell is healthy and is expected to play against the Ravens.

Advertisement

Griffin also injured an ankle early in the game against Miami. He had developed a good rapport with quarterback Sam Darnold with a team-leading five touchdown catches this season, and recently received a three-year contract extension from New York.

        Insight by Dell Technologies and Intel: Federal technologists explore the challenges with the handling and analysis of video data in this exclusive executive briefing.

Poole will miss his second straight game after suffering a concussion two weeks ago at Cincinnati.

Edoga has sat out the last two games with a knee injury.

Wide receiver Demaryius Thomas (hamstring/knee), rookie defensive lineman Quinnen Williams (neck) and cornerback Arthur Maulet (calf) are doubtful and unlikely to play.

Defensive end Henry Anderson, left tackle Kelvin Beachum, running back/wide receiver Ty Montgomery, nose tackle Steve McLendon, safety Matthias Farley and defensive lineman Nathan Shepherd are all questionable.

—-

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

        Keep up with the latest commentary and interviews on The Federal Drive with Tom Temin. Subscribe today.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|10 SANS Cyber Defense Initiative® 2019
12|12 IT & Cyber Day at Washington Navy...
12|12 AFCEA DC 44th Winter Gala
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Defense Secretary meets with Air Force Innovation Team

Today in History

1791: First Bank of the United States opens in Philadelphia