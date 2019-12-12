Jets-Red Wings Sum

|Winnipeg
|0
|2
|0—2
|Detroit
|2
|2
|1—5
First Period_1, Detroit, Helm 5, 7:49. 2, Detroit, Fabbri 8 (Hronek, Zadina), 13:47 (pp).
Second Period_3, Detroit, Fabbri 9 (Zadina), 3:35. 4, Winnipeg, Connor 12 (Scheifele, Beaulieu), 7:16. 5, Winnipeg, Connor 13 (Scheifele, Laine), 12:57. 6, Detroit, Zadina 1 (Fabbri, Hronek), 19:36 (pp).
Third Period_7, Detroit, Hronek 7 (Bernier, Nemeth), 18:08.
Shots on Goal_Winnipeg 5-10-13_28. Detroit 14-12-8_34.
Power-play opportunities_Winnipeg 0 of 1; Detroit 2 of 4.
Goalies_Winnipeg, Hellebuyck 15-8-2 (33 shots-29 saves). Detroit, Bernier 6-9-2 (28-26).
A_18,832 (20,000). T_2:27.
Referees_Jake Brenk, Marc Joannette. Linesmen_Greg Devorski, Matt MacPherson.
