The Associated Press
 
Johnson carries Appalachian St. over Howard 81-59

December 14, 2019 2:58 pm
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — Isaac Johnson had 19 points and 12 rebounds and tied his career-high seven assists to carry Appalachian State to an 81-59 win over Howard on Saturday.

O’Showen Williams had 14 points for Appalachian State (6-4), which has held eight of its last nine opponents to 62 or fewer points. Justin Forrest added 13 points and Adrian Delph had 10 points for the visiting team.

Charles Williams had 17 points for the Bison (1-10). Nate Garvey added 11 points and Zion Cousins had eight rebounds.

Wayne Bristol Jr., whose 11 points per game entering the contest ranked second on the Bison, shot only 9% for the game (1 of 11).

Appalachian State faces South Alabama on the road on Thursday. Howard faces Regent at home on Wednesday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

