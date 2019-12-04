Johnson, Chicago State visit Tennessee St.

Chicago State (3-6) vs. Tennessee State (5-3)

Gentry Center, Nashville, Tennessee; Friday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Xavier Johnson and Chicago State will take on Carlos Marshall Jr. and Tennessee State. The junior Johnson has scored 23 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 13.6 over his last five games. Marshall, a freshman, is averaging 8.4 points over the last five games.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: The Cougars are led by juniors Johnson and Andrew Lewis. Johnson is averaging 15.6 points and two steals while Lewis is putting up 14.6 points and 4.2 rebounds per contest. The Tigers have been led by Marshall and Michael Littlejohn. Marshall has produced 11 points and 4.4 rebounds while Littlejohn has averaged 11.4 points per game.JUMPING FOR JOHNSON: Johnson has connected on 40.7 percent of the 54 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 12 of 28 over the last five games. He’s also made 81.1 percent of his free throws this season.

Advertisement

WINLESS WHEN: Chicago State is 0-5 when scoring fewer than 62 points and 3-1 when scoring at least 62.

STREAK STATS: Chicago State has scored 46.3 points per game and allowed 101.3 over its three-game road losing streak. Tennessee State has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 94.7 points while giving up 69.7.

DID YOU KNOW: Chicago State is ranked second in the WAC with an average of 74.6 possessions per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.