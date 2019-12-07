Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Johnson, Eaton carry Arkansas St. past Tulsa 66-63

December 7, 2019 5:34 pm
 
< a min read
      

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Jerry Johnson Jr. scored 16 points and Marquis Eaton scored 15 and Arkansas State beat Tulsa 66-63 on Saturday.

The Red Wolves (7-2) handed Tulsa (7-2) its first home loss of the season. Arkansas State led the entire second half.

Martins Igbanu made a pair of free throws with 3:16 left and reduced the Golden Hurricane deficit to 58-57. Johnson buried a 3-pointer with 1:56 remaining before Darien Jackson’s layup 22 seconds later made it 61-59. Canberk Kus extended the lead to four with two foul shots with 16 seconds to go, and following Igbanu’s layup with eight seconds left, Johnson made a pair of free throws to seal it.

Brandon Rachal led Tulsa with 17 points on 6-of-8 shooting. Each team shot 51.1% with the difference coming at the foul line. The Red Wolves were 14 of 17 against Tulsa’s 8 of 11.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by Dell Technologies and Intel: Federal technologists explore the challenges with the handling and analysis of video data in this exclusive executive briefing.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|9 Government Contract Management...
12|10 Understanding Your Federal Benefits...
12|10 Blackboard Workshop: Smarter Learning...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Defense Secretary meets with Singapore Defense Minister

Today in History

1992: U.S Marines storm Mogadishu, Somalia