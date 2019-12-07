Listen Live Sports

Johnson leads W. Michigan past Youngstown St. 66-64

December 7, 2019 5:35 pm
 
KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — Brandon Johnson scored 19 points including a layup as time expired for the margin of victory as Western Michigan beat Youngstown State 66-64 on Saturday.

Johnson also led the team with 16 rebounds.

Rafael Cruz Jr. added 15 points and six rebounds for Western Michigan (5-5), which snapped its four-game losing streak. Michael Flowers and B. Artis White added 13 points apiece for the home team.

Garrett Covington had 13 points for the Penguins (5-5). Michael Akuchie added seven rebounds. Naz Bohannon had 10 rebounds.

Western Michigan matches up against Manhattan on the road next Saturday. Youngstown State plays Southeast Missouri at home next Sunday.

