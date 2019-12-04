Johnson scores 18, Grand Canyon tops Mount St. Mary’s in OT

PHOENIX (AP) — Carlos Johnson scored four of his 18 points in overtime as Grand Canyon rallied to defeat Mount St. Mary’s 78-67 Tuesday night.

Missing a chance to win in regulation, the Antelopes (4-6) dominated the extra period. Bryce Okpoh kicked off the rally with a dunk, followed by a Johnson layup off a turnover, then Isaiah Brown drained a 3 and the Antelopes were up five.

Jovan Blacksher Jr. made five of six free throws in the last 35 seconds to secure the win.

Alessandro Lever scored 16 points for Grand Canyon, Brown finished with 14 points and seven rebounds, Okpoh had seven points and seven rebounds.

Damian Chong Qui scored a career-high 23 points for the Mountaineers (3-6). Nana Opoku added 11 points and seven rebounds.

Mount St. Mary’s nearly had the win in regulation when Opoku’s monstrous dunk gave the Mountaineers a 61-59 lead with under a minute to go. Opoku then made a steal after Grand Canyon had called a timeout. But Vado Morse missed a free throw with 22 seconds on the clock, Grand Canyon’s Lorenzo Jenkins got the rebound and scored the tying basket with three seconds on the clock.

Jenkins was fouled but missed the and-one.

